Avril 2020 : ce qui nous attend sur les plateformes de streaming

View this post on Instagram

Healthy carriers could be endangering or even causing the deaths of the most vulnerable: people 65 and up and people with underlying conditions. In order to help bring attention, I am joining the #IStayHomeFor campaign. #IStayHomeFor my grandmother, Mary Jane. Who do you stay home for? I nominate: @dakotafanning @nicholashoult @reedmorano @maxminghella @nicolekidman @naomiwatts And please let’s nominate MORE! We can only do this together. Thank you to all the COURAGEOUS healthcare workers, grocery store clerks, takeout/delivery employees, mail and package handlers and many others on the frontlines risking their safety and having to spend time away from their loved ones to protect our community. ❤️ You are our heros. #Corona #Coronavirus #IStayHomeFor #StaySafe #6Degrees #ThinkingOfYou #SpreadTheWord