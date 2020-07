Les tubes de Dua Lipa ont atteint 4 fois le milliard de streams

View this post on Instagram

gotta celebrate these lil victories 🌕🔐💛 thank you to every single one of you listening to my music. I’m happy these songs find a home with you and I feel lucky to even be able to think that some of these songs even soundtrack ur day. I love you and I feel beyond lucky to get to do what I love every day. I have something really exciting coming for you guys soon that i’ve been keeping a BIG secret and I can’t wait to show ya!!!!!! 💛💛💛💛💛