Nominations aux Emmys Awards 2020 : Watchmen domine la compétition

Les nominés des Emmys Awards 2020, cérémonie récompensant les meilleurs programmes du petit écran, ont été annoncés. Cette année, aux côtés de Netflix avec Ozark (18 nominations) ou La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel (20 nominations) pour Amazon, c’est HBO qui bat des records avec Watchmen et ses 26 nominations !
Meilleure série comique
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
- Dead to Me (Netflix)
- The Good Place (NBC)
- Insecure (HBO)
- La Méthode Kominsky (Netflix)
- La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel (Prime Video)
- Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
- What We Do In the Shadow (FX Networks)
Meilleure série dramatique
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Handmaid’s Tale : la servante écarlate (Hulu)
- Killing Eve (BBC America)
- The Mandalorian (Disney+)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
- Succession (HBO)
Meilleur téléfilm
- American Son (Netflix)
- Bad Education (HBO)
- Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
Meilleure minisérie
- Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
- Mrs. America (FX Networks)
- Unbelievable (Netflix)
- Unorthodox (Netflix)
- Watchmen (HBO)
Meilleur acteur dans une série comique
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday (Showtime)
- Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)Michael Douglas, La Méthode Kominsky(Netflix)
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)
Meilleure actrice dans une série comique
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)
- Rachel Brosnahan, La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel(Prime Video)
- Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me (Netflix)
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
- Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)
Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique
- Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)
- Steve Carell, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Brian Cox, Succession (HBO)
- Billy Porter, Pose (FX Networks)
- Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)
Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC America)
- Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (BBC America)
- Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)
Meilleure émission de compétition
- The Masked Singer (FOX)
- Nailed It! (Netflix)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Voice (NBC)
Meilleure émission de variétés/talk-show
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Meilleur acteur dans une minisérie ou un téléfilm
- Jeremy Irons, Watchmen (HBO)
- Hugh Jackman, Bad Education (HBO)
- Paul Mescal, Normal People (Hulu)
- Jeremy Pope, Hollywood (Netflix)
- Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True (HBO)
Meilleure actrice dans une minisérie ou un téléfilm
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America (FX Networks)
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox (Netflix)
- Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)
- Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix)
- Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série dramatique
- Nicholas Braun, Succession (HBO)
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (HBO)
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale : la servante écarlate (Hulu)
- Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)
Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série comique
- Mahershala Ali, Ramy (Hulu)
- Alan Arkin, La Méthode Kominsky (Netflix)
- Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
- Sterling K. Brown, La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel (Prime Video)
- William Jackson Harper, The Good Place (NBC)
- Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
- Tony Shalhoub, La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel (Prime Video)
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une minisérie ou un téléfilm
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen (HBO)
- Jovan Adepo, Watchmen (HBO)
- Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
- Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen (HBO)
- Dylan McDermott, Hollywood (Netflix)
- Jim Parsons, Hollywood (Netflix)
Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une minisérie ou un téléfilm
- Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX Networks)
- Toni Collette, Unbelievable (Netflix)
- Margo Martindale, Mrs. America (FX Networks)
- Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)
- Holland Taylor, Hollywood (Netflix)
- Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America (FX Networks)
Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série comique
- Alex Borstein, La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel (Prime Video)
- D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place (NBC)
- Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)
- Marin Hinkle, La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel (Prime Video)
- Kate McKinnon Saturday Night Live (NBC)
- Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
- Yvonne Orji, Insecure (HBO)
- Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série dramatique
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)
- Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)
- Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)
- Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve (BBC America)
- Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)
- Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale : la servante écarlate (Hulu)
Meilleure actrice guest-star dans une série dramatique
- Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale : la servante écarlate (Hulu)
- Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black (Netflix)
- Cherry Jones, Succession (HBO)
- Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us (NBC)
- Cicely Tyson, Murder (ABC)
- Harriet Walter, Succession (HBO)
Meilleur acteur guest-star dans une série dramatique
- Jason Bateman, The Outsider (HBO)
- Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)
- James Cromwell, Succession (HBO)
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney+)
- Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (Netflix)
- Martin Short, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Meilleure actrice guest-star dans une série comique
- Angela Bassett, Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
- Bette Midler, The Politician (Netflix)
- Maya Rudolph, The Good Place (NBC)
- Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
- Wanda Sykes, La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel (Prime Video)
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Meilleur acteur guest-star dans une série comique
- Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
- Luke Kirby, La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel (Prime Video)
- Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
- Dev Patel, Modern Love (Prime Video)
- Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
- Fred Willard, Modern Family (ABC)
Meilleure émission de variétés/sketchs
- A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
- Drunk History (Comedy Central)
- Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Meilleur programme spécial de divertissement (live)
- 73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
- 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
- Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: « All In The Family » and « Good Times » (ABC)
- The Oscars (ABC 9)
- Super Bowl LIV Halftime: Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (FOX)
Meilleur programme spécial de divertissement (préenregistré)
- Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
- Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (PBS)
- Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)
- John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
- Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)
Meilleure série de non-fiction ou programme spécial avec présentateur
- Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)
- Leah Remini: Scientology and The Aftermath (A&E)
- The World According To Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)
- Ugly Delicious (Netflix)
- VICE (HBO)
Meilleur présentateur d’émission de télé-réalité ou de télé-réalité/compétition
- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye (Netflix)
- Nicole Byer, Nailed It! (Netflix)
- Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank (ABC)
- Padma Lakshmi & Tom Colicchio, Top Chef (Bravo)
- Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It (NBC)
- RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Meilleure émission de télé-réalité non structurée
- Amy Schumer Learns To Cook (Food Network)
- Cheer (Netflix)
- Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (Netflix)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)
- We’re Here (HBO)
Meilleure émission de télé-réalité structurée
- Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
- Love Is Blind (Netflix)
- Queer Eye (Netflix)
- Shark Tank (ABC)
- A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)
Meilleur documentaire ou programme spécial de non-fiction
- The Apollo (HBO)
- Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
- Becoming (Netflix)
- The Great Hack (Netflix)
- Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time (EPIX)
Meilleure réalisation pour une série comique
- James Burrows, Will & Grace, « We Love Lucy » (NBC)
- Andrew Cividino et Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek, « Happy Ending » (Pop TV)
- Gail Mancuso, Modern Family, « Finale Part 2 » (ABC)
- Daniel Palladino, La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel, « Marvelous Radio » (Prime Video)
- Matt Shakman, The Great, « The Great Pilot, » (Hulu)
- Amy Sherman-Palladino, La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel, « It’s Comedy Or Cabbage » (Prime Video)
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy, « Miakhalifa.mov » (Hulu)
Meilleure réalisation pour une série dramatique
- Benjamin Caron, The Crown, « Aberfan » (Netflix)
- Jessica Hobbs, The Crown « Cri de Cœur » (Netflix)
- Mimi Leder, The Morning Show, « The Interview » (Apple TV+)
- Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland, « Prisoners Of War » (Showtime)
- Mark Mylod, Succession, « This Is Not For Tears » (HBO)
- Andrij Parekh, Succession, « Hunting » (HBO)
- Alik Sakharov, Ozark, « Fire Pink » (Netflix)
- Ben Semanoff, Ozark, « Su Casa Es Mi Casa » (Netflix)
Meilleure réalisation pour une série limitée, un film ou un programme spécial
- Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People, « Episode 5 » (Hulu)
- Steph Green, Watchmen, « Little Fear Of Lightning » (HBO)
- Nicole Kassell, Watchmen, « It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice » (HBO)
- Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere, « Find A Way » (Hulu)
- Stephen Williams, Watchmen, « This Extraordinary Being » (HBO)
Meilleure réalisation pour une émission de divertissement
- Dime Davis, A Black Lady Sketch Show, « Born At Night, But Not Last Night » (HBO)
- Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, « Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff » (CBS)
- Linda Mendoza, Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, « Flame Monroe » (Netflix)
- David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, « Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor’s Questions About Coronavirus » (Comedy Central)
- Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, « Episode 629 » (HBO)
- Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live, « Host: Eddie Murphy » (NBC)
Meilleure réalisation pour un programme spécial de divertissement
- Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
- Louis J. Horvitz, 62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)
- Pamela Fryman et Andy Fisher, Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: « All In The Family » And « Good Times » (ABC)
- Hamish Hamilton, Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira (FOX)
- Glenn Weiss, 73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
Meilleur scénario pour une série comique
- Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek, « Happy Ending » (Pop TV)
- David West Read, Schitt’s Creek, « The Presidential Suite » (Pop TV)
- Sam Johnson et Chris Marcil, What We Do In The Shadows, « Collaboration » (FX Networks)
- Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows, « On The Run » (FX Networks)
- Paul Simms, What We Do In The Shadows, « Ghosts » (FX Networks)
- Tony McNamara, The Great, « The Great » (Hulu)
- Michael Shur, The Good Place, « Whenever You’re Ready » (NBC)
Meilleur scénario pour une série dramatique
- Jesse Armstrong, Succession, « This Is Not For Tears » (HBO)
- Peter Morgan, The Crown, « Aberfan » (Netflix)
- Miki Johnson, Ozark, « Fire Pink » (Netflix)
- Chris Mundy, Ozark, « All In » (Netflix)
- John Shiban, Ozark, « Boss Fight » (AMC)
- Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul, « Bad Choice Road » (AMC)
- Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul, « Bagman » (AMC)
Meilleur scénario pour une minisérie, un film ou un programme spécial
- Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America, « Shirley » (FX Networks)
- Sally Rooney et Alice Birch, Normal People, « Episode 3 » (Hulu)
- Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable, « Episode 1 » (Netflix)
- Anna Winger, Unorthodox, « Part 1 » (Netflix)
- Damon Lindelof et Cord Jefferson, Watchmen, « This Extraordinary Being » (HBO)
Meilleur scénario pour une émission de divertissement
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
- Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Meilleur scénario pour un programme spécial de divertissement
- Dave Chappelle, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
- Hannah Gadsby, Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
- John Mulaney et Marika Sawyer, John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
- Patton Oswalt, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)
- Seth Meyers, Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)
Meilleur acteur dans une série comique ou dramatique au format court
- Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
- Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
- Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game (Quibi)
- Mamoudou Athie, Oh Jerome, No (FX Networks)
- Corey Hawkins, Survive (Quibi)
Meilleure actrice dans une série comique ou dramatique au format court
- Anna Kendrick, Dummy (Quibi)
- Kaitlin Olson, Flipped (Quibi)
- Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
- Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue (YouTube)
- Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911! (Quibi)
Meilleure série comique ou dramatique au format court
- Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler (AMC.com)
- The Good Place Presents: The Selection (NBC)
- Most Dangerous Game (Quibi)
- Reno 911! (Quibi)
- Star Trek: Short Treks (CBS All Access)
Meilleure émission de divertissement au format court
- Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee (TBS)
- Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews (Netflix)
- Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple Music)
- Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues (YouTube/JimmyKimmelLive)
- The Randy Rainbow Show (YouTube)
Meilleure série documentaire ou de réalité au format court
- Between The Scenes – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries (TBS)
- National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds (National Geographic)
- Pose: Identity, Family, Community (FX Networks)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Out Of The Closet (VH1)